Prices for issuing ID cards, residence permits and statelessness certificates have changed

In 2024, the cost of issuing some documents increased. For example, ID cards, residence permits and statelessness certificates. stateless persons. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, to make a passport of a citizen of Ukraine (ID-card) within 10 working days will cost UAH 874, instead of UAH 820. And up to 20 working days - 504 hryvnias instead of 450.

At the same time, people who receive a passport of a citizen of Ukraine in ID-card for the first time do not have to pay anything.

Obtaining a temporary residence permit in Ukraine now costs costs 1396 hryvnias. A permanent residence permit in Ukraine costs UAH 1151. UAH.

A stateless person's certificate for traveling abroad will cost UAH 6867.

The report says that the price change is due to the fact that "The printing plant "Ukraine" has changed the price of forms of certain biometric documents.

