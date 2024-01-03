ukenru
Prices for issuing ID cards, residence permits and statelessness certificates have changed

Prices for issuing ID cards, residence permits and statelessness certificates have changed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113401 views

The cost of issuing ID cards, residence permits and statelessness certificates in Ukraine has increased due to the price increase at the printing plant "Ukraine"

In 2024, the cost of issuing some documents increased. For example, ID cards, residence permits and statelessness certificates. stateless persons. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, to make a passport  of a citizen of Ukraine (ID-card) within 10 working days will cost UAH 874, instead of UAH 820. And up to 20 working days - 504 hryvnias instead of 450.

At the same time, people who receive a passport of a citizen of Ukraine in ID-card for the first time do not have to pay anything.

Obtaining a temporary residence permit in Ukraine now costs costs 1396 hryvnias. A permanent residence permit in Ukraine costs UAH 1151. UAH.

A stateless person's certificate for traveling abroad will cost UAH 6867.

The report says that the price change is due to the fact that "The printing plant "Ukraine" has changed the price of forms of certain biometric documents.

How the amount of pension payments will change in the new 202401.01.24, 05:05 • 32930 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising