MP Heorhiy Mazurashu became a victim of a German Shepherd attack during a run

11:27 AM • 3286 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
11:25 AM • 12149 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
08:20 AM • 24762 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 43453 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM • 79311 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 50746 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 56773 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 55165 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 33624 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
March 9, 11:13 AM • 77701 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Popular news
CPD: Russian Orthodox Church canonizes fallen occupiers to justify war against UkraineMarch 10, 03:02 AM • 6892 views
Currency exchange rates on March 10: dollar and euro simultaneously rise in valueMarch 10, 06:00 AM • 11882 views
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limited06:25 AM • 26993 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideo08:42 AM • 17949 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - Klymenko09:07 AM • 11936 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
11:25 AM • 12149 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
08:20 AM • 24763 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 66051 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 69406 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 11:13 AM • 77704 views
UNN Lite
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 2088 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 22267 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 29833 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 29657 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - ReutersMarch 9, 03:15 PM • 30609 views
MP Heorhiy Mazurashu became a victim of a German Shepherd attack during a run

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

People's Deputy Heorhiy Mazurashu was attacked by a German Shepherd while exercising in a park. The owner was walking the dogs without muzzles or leashes.

MP Heorhiy Mazurashu became a victim of a German Shepherd attack during a run
Photo: www.facebook.com/georgiy.mazurashu

People's Deputy of Ukraine from the "Servant of the People" faction Heorhiy Mazurashu reported that he was bitten by a dog. He wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to the politician, this happened on March 9. During a run, he was attacked by a German Shepherd dog.

The woman was walking in the park with two German Shepherds without muzzles and off-leash. Only one attacked, and for that I am grateful

 - Mazurashu stated.

As the MP noted, the woman explained her dog's attack by saying that Mazurashu "ran too fast."

There was no opportunity or time to call the police. But I hope others were not harmed. Maybe they ran more correctly. But, of course, it is inadequate to walk dogs like that in public places

- he wrote.

Recall

In Kyiv, the police brought a 44-year-old man to administrative responsibility for beating his seven-month-old Malinois dog in Natalka Park.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Animals
Servant of the People
Kyiv