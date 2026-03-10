MP Heorhiy Mazurashu became a victim of a German Shepherd attack during a run

Photo: www.facebook.com/georgiy.mazurashu

People's Deputy of Ukraine from the "Servant of the People" faction Heorhiy Mazurashu reported that he was bitten by a dog. He wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

According to the politician, this happened on March 9. During a run, he was attacked by a German Shepherd dog.

The woman was walking in the park with two German Shepherds without muzzles and off-leash. Only one attacked, and for that I am grateful - Mazurashu stated.

As the MP noted, the woman explained her dog's attack by saying that Mazurashu "ran too fast."

There was no opportunity or time to call the police. But I hope others were not harmed. Maybe they ran more correctly. But, of course, it is inadequate to walk dogs like that in public places - he wrote.

