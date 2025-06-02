MP from "Servant of the People" Kolisnyk resigns

People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" Anna Kolesnik submitted a letter of resignation. The Verkhovna Rada Regulations Committee considered and unanimously supported the deputy's application, reports UNN.

... to submit to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for consideration by the People's Deputies of Ukraine - members of the Committee a draft Resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine "On the early termination of powers of the People's Deputy of Ukraine Kolesnik A.S." and recommend that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopt it as a whole - the decision of the Verkhovna Rada Committee states.

Reference

According to "Chesno", in 2023 the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court closed criminal proceedings against Kolesnik for unreliable declaration.

At the same time, the VAKS imposed a fine on Kolesnik for missing a court hearing.

In 2022, NABU and SAP informed Kolesnik of suspicion of entering false information into the e-declaration for more than UAH 4.4 million.

According to the investigation, the MP did not include in the e-declaration for 2020 information on the lease (ownership) of two apartments in Kyiv, shares in a non-residential premises in Kharkiv and cars.

In 2021, according to the media, Kolesnik wrote in a telephone correspondence during an extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada that "it is necessary to leave this country". Later, the deputy explained that she was writing about a spring vacation

In October 2019, she did not support in the committee a bill on the elimination of corruption schemes during the assessment of real estate objects.

In 2019, she was elected as a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from the "Servant of the People" party as number 94 on the list as a non-partisan. Member of the same faction. Member of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy.