MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter

People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla stated that Ukrainians should prepare for possible power outages and a difficult winter period. This is reported by UNN with reference to her post on social networks.

Today is the last day of summer 2025. Get ready for a blackout and a hard winter - she noted.

According to her, the end of summer means the beginning of a new stage of challenges for the country amid war and the constant threat of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Recall

On June 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Minister of Energy, as well as with the head of "Naftogaz". According to him, "hundreds of thousands of our people" do everything every day to ensure that Ukraine "can live and that there are no blackouts."

Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy