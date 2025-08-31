$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 26077 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 65165 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 83270 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 99104 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 113666 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 254403 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 112758 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85688 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99653 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 324771 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla announced possible power outages and a difficult winter period. President Zelenskyy previously discussed preparations for the heating season.

MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter

People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla stated that Ukrainians should prepare for possible power outages and a difficult winter period. This is reported by UNN with reference to her post on social networks.

Today is the last day of summer 2025. Get ready for a blackout and a hard winter

- she noted.

According to her, the end of summer means the beginning of a new stage of challenges for the country amid war and the constant threat of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Recall

On June 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Minister of Energy, as well as with the head of "Naftogaz". According to him, "hundreds of thousands of our people" do everything every day to ensure that Ukraine "can live and that there are no blackouts."

Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Electricity
Naftogaz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine