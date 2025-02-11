Mötley Crüe frontman's plane crashed: details of the plane crash in the US

The plane of the glam metal band Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil crashed at the Scottsdale airport in the US state of Arizona, killing 1 person, reports The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

A small airplane rolled off the runway at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday afternoon after part of its landing gear failed, causing it to crash into a business jet parked on the runway, killing one person and injuring three.

The plane that rolled off the runway, a Learjet 35A, belonged to Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil, who was not on board, his lawyer Warrick Robinson IV said in a press release.

One person died at the scene, two others were taken to local trauma centers in critical condition, and another person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, Captain Dave Folio of the Scottsdale Fire Department said at a press conference. One person refused treatment.

