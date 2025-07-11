Mothers with infants suffered from Russian drone attack in Kharkiv - Prosecutor's Office

Among the nine victims of Russia's morning drone attack on Kharkiv are three new mothers with newborns, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Medical assistance was provided to six more victims, including three women and their children: three boys, two of whom were born yesterday, and one on July 8. The mothers and infants were diagnosed with acute stress reaction. - reported the prosecutor's office.

They, as indicated, were in the maternity hospital, which came under attack by Russian UAVs this morning.

"Thus, as of now, the number of victims has increased to nine people," the report says.

Number of injured due to the Russian attack in Kharkiv has increased to 9