Mother arrested for murder of 10-year-old daughter in Kryvyi Rih

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19447 views

A mother from Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, killed her 10-year-old daughter during an argument, hid her body in a suitcase filled with concrete, and now faces life in prison for the murder.

Mother arrested for murder of 10-year-old daughter in Kryvyi Rih

For the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Kryvyi Rih, the police detained her mother. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Police and volunteers searched for a missing 10-year-old girl for two days. However, the investigation revealed that her mother was hiding a terrible crime. The woman was detained and placed in a temporary detention center. She was charged with murder, which threatens up to 15 years in prison or life in prison.

Law enforcement officers managed to solve this crime, despite the woman's attempts to confuse the investigation. During the investigation, it was established that the girl was the victim of a crime, and her own mother was involved in her murder. On June 15, during a quarrel, a woman killed her own daughter.

To hide the traces of the crime, the mother put the child's body in a suitcase, took it to the dacha, moved it to the cellar and filled it with concrete. On June 22, police found the girl's body.

Now the woman is in custody, and the investigation continues. She faces serious punishment for murdering her own child.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
