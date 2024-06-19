A 25-year-old man was detained in Odesa region for forcing a 9-year-old girl into a neighbor's garden and raping her

In Odesa region, police detained a 25-year-old man on suspicion of raping a 9-year-old girl. Investigators have already notified the suspect of suspicion and took him into custody. He faces up to 15 years in prison for the crime, UNN reports with reference to the police of Odesa region.

Details

Police have established that at night, when no adults were at home, the attacker broke through an unlocked door into a private house where two sisters aged 6 and 9 were staying at the time, and forcibly dragged the older girl into a neighbor's garden and raped her.

The mother learned about the incident from her daughter, who reported it to the police.

In the course of priority investigative and search activities, operatives of the territorial police unit established that a 25-year-old man who had recently moved to the village with his partner was involved in the crime.

He was tracked down and detained.

Law enforcement officers served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This is a rape committed against a person under the age of fourteen, regardless of their voluntary consent. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years.

At the request of the investigators, the court imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention on the suspect. A number of examinations have been ordered within the framework of the initiated proceedings. The investigation is ongoing.