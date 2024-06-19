A 25-year-old man was detained in Odesa region for forcing a 9-year-old girl into a neighbor's garden and raping her

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8994 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 109535 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 117272 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 132376 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 196192 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237598 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146283 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369827 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182275 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149745 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 72724 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 80011 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111088 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97540 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 37712 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 109535 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 98985 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 117272 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 112486 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 132376 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5426 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8474 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13605 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15076 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18930 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

A 25-year-old man was detained in Odesa region for forcing a 9-year-old girl into a neighbor's garden and raping her

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12916 views

A 25-year-old man was detained in Odesa region for the rape of a 9-year-old girl. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

A 25-year-old man was detained in Odesa region for forcing a 9-year-old girl into a neighbor's garden and raping her

In Odesa region, police detained a 25-year-old man on suspicion of raping a 9-year-old girl. Investigators have already notified the suspect of suspicion and took him into custody. He faces up to 15 years in prison for the crime, UNN reports with reference to the police of Odesa region.

Details

Police have established that at night, when no adults were at home, the attacker broke through an unlocked door into a private house where two sisters aged 6 and 9 were staying at the time, and forcibly dragged the older girl into a neighbor's garden and raped her.

The mother learned about the incident from her daughter, who reported it to the police.

The court rejected the appeal: the father was sentenced to 14 years in prison for raping his 5-year-old daughter11.06.24, 07:49 • 17299 views

In the course of priority investigative and search activities, operatives of the territorial police unit established that a 25-year-old man who had recently moved to the village with his partner was involved in the crime. 

He was tracked down and detained.

Law enforcement officers served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This is a rape committed against a person under the age of fourteen, regardless of their voluntary consent. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years. 

20.09.23, 19:23 • 485227 views

At the request of the investigators, the court imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention on the suspect. A number of examinations have been ordered within the framework of the initiated proceedings. The investigation is ongoing.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Odesa
Kyiv
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41