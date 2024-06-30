Most forest fires in Turkey are under control

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 45172 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 51113 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 75023 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 163638 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 210514 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 130424 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360521 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179825 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148610 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197432 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.2m/s
45%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 26135 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 38376 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 45192 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 53091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 36996 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 45207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 39691 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 51150 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 55607 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 75049 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 1610 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10613 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32177 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34198 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47384 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Most forest fires in Turkey are under control

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21907 views

Most of the 44 wildfires that broke out across Turkey, including 30 in rural areas and 14 in forests, were brought under control and extinguished thanks to the intervention of rescue teams.

Most forest fires in Turkey are under control

Forest fires in Turkey: most of the fire area is under control

The day before, 44 fires broke out across Turkey. According to updated data, most of the fires were brought under control and extinguished thanks to the intervention of rescue teams. Writes UNN with reference to TRT Haber.

Details

Forest fires that started yesterday in the Turkish districts of Selçuk and Menderes near Izmir have been brought under control with the help of air and ground intervention.

HelpHelp

A total of 44 fires broke out across Turkey yesterday , including 30 fires in rural areas and 14 in forests. Most of the fires were brought under control and extinguished thanks to the intervention of teams, the media reported.

Fires in the Selçuk and Menderes districts of Izmir were also brought under control early in the morning on June 30.

Firefighting operations are underway on the 500-hectare fire area.

Recall

UNN reported that the fire had covered large areas in a number of regions of Turkey. This led to evacuations and threats to property. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Turkey
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99