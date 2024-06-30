Most forest fires in Turkey are under control

Forest fires in Turkey: most of the fire area is under control

The day before, 44 fires broke out across Turkey. According to updated data, most of the fires were brought under control and extinguished thanks to the intervention of rescue teams. Writes UNN with reference to TRT Haber.

Forest fires that started yesterday in the Turkish districts of Selçuk and Menderes near Izmir have been brought under control with the help of air and ground intervention.

A total of 44 fires broke out across Turkey yesterday , including 30 fires in rural areas and 14 in forests. Most of the fires were brought under control and extinguished thanks to the intervention of teams, the media reported.

Fires in the Selçuk and Menderes districts of Izmir were also brought under control early in the morning on June 30.

Firefighting operations are underway on the 500-hectare fire area.

UNN reported that the fire had covered large areas in a number of regions of Turkey. This led to evacuations and threats to property.