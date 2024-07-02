Moscow court arrests Klimkin, Groysman and former Finance Minister Shlapak in absentia

In late June, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow arrested former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and former Finance Minister Oleksandr Shlapak in absentia, the Russian Mediaphone reports , UNN.

Details

Reportedly, Klimkin and Shlapak are accused of allegedly using prohibited means and methods of warfare (Article 356(1) of the Criminal Code).

In addition to Shlapak and Klimkin, the court also arrested former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Armed Forces Lieutenant General Ihor Dovhan, and Deputy Commander of the Operational Command "South" Vladyslav Lishchynskyi in absentia under the same article.

Addendum

Klimkin was put on the wanted list in early May, along with other former high-ranking Ukrainian officials. It is not known what exactly they are accused of.