Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 30855 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134206 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139557 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230237 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168769 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162237 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146996 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215249 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112835 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202011 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Moscow court arrests French expert on Russia Laurent Vinatier

Moscow court arrests French expert on Russia Laurent Vinatier

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40156 views

French expert on Russia Laurent Vinatier was arrested in Moscow until August 5 on charges of collecting data on the Russian army without registering as a "foreign agent".

In Moscow, a court arrested previously detained French political scientist Laurent Vinatier and sent him to a pre-trial detention center until August 5. This is reported by Radio Liberty, reports UNN.

Details

Vinatier is accused of collecting data about Russia, in particular about its army, without registering as a so-called "foreign agent".

Laurent pleaded guilty, saying that he did not intend to obstruct the investigation. He said that he did not know that for his work he had to take care of his own inclusion in the Register of "foreign agents". The data that Vinatier studied was not classified.

addition

47-year-old political scientist Laurent Vinatier was detained in Moscow on June 6. He is an employee of the Swiss NGO Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, based in Geneva. Vinatier specializes in Russia, Chechnya, the Caucasus and Central Asia. Previously, he also worked with NATO and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking about the detention of his fellow citizen, said that in no case did he work for the French special services or other French organizations.

In Moscow, the inscription "MID" appeared on the monument to Zhukov: video05.06.24, 15:59 • 20627 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
genevaGeneva
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
natoNATO
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
tsentralna-aziiaCentral Asia
polandPoland

