In Moscow, a court arrested previously detained French political scientist Laurent Vinatier and sent him to a pre-trial detention center until August 5. This is reported by Radio Liberty, reports UNN.

Details

Vinatier is accused of collecting data about Russia, in particular about its army, without registering as a so-called "foreign agent".

Laurent pleaded guilty, saying that he did not intend to obstruct the investigation. He said that he did not know that for his work he had to take care of his own inclusion in the Register of "foreign agents". The data that Vinatier studied was not classified.

addition

47-year-old political scientist Laurent Vinatier was detained in Moscow on June 6. He is an employee of the Swiss NGO Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, based in Geneva. Vinatier specializes in Russia, Chechnya, the Caucasus and Central Asia. Previously, he also worked with NATO and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking about the detention of his fellow citizen, said that in no case did he work for the French special services or other French organizations.

In Moscow, the inscription "MID" appeared on the monument to Zhukov: video