Moscow announced a UAV attack: three airports suspended operations

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

America's silence, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin: Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities

May 25, 07:51 AM

Occupants Damaged the Premises of the Largest Customer Service Center in Mykolaiv Oblast - Kravchenko

May 25, 09:42 AM

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM

The Defense Forces are replenishing the “exchange fund” with Russian soldiers and officers - General Staff

02:12 PM

Chinese weapon breakthrough: electromagnetic rifle makes 3000 shots per minute

02:54 PM
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM
Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM
The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

Moscow announced a UAV attack: three airports suspended operations

Kyiv • UNN

 896 views

Sergei Sobyanin announced a drone attack on Moscow. As a result, the airports of Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky suspended operations, allegedly 11 UAVs were shot down.

Moscow announced a UAV attack: three airports suspended operations

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced an attack by allegedly several UAVs on the Russian capital. As a result, Moscow airports Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky suspended operations. He announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

According to Sobyanin, it happened in the afternoon of May 25. According to him, three drones were allegedly flying to the city. They were allegedly shot down by Russian air defense forces.

Later, he stated that a fourth unmanned aerial vehicle was flying to Moscow. As a result, three major airports of the Russian capital - Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky - suspended operations.

In total, 11 UAVs were destroyed during the day, according to his statement. Emergency services are working at the crash sites. There are no reports of fatalities or injuries yet.

Later, Russian "media" reported on the resumption of airport operations.

Recall

During a visit to the Kursk region, the helicopter of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin actually ended up in the epicenter of repelling a massive attack by Ukrainian UAVs.

Also, UNN reported that paint was dropped from a drone on the building of the Russian embassy in Sweden. The Russian Foreign Ministry has started talking about a note of protest.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Kursk Oblast
Telegram
Sweden
