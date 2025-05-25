Moscow announced a UAV attack: three airports suspended operations

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced an attack by allegedly several UAVs on the Russian capital. As a result, Moscow airports Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky suspended operations. He announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

According to Sobyanin, it happened in the afternoon of May 25. According to him, three drones were allegedly flying to the city. They were allegedly shot down by Russian air defense forces.

Later, he stated that a fourth unmanned aerial vehicle was flying to Moscow. As a result, three major airports of the Russian capital - Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky - suspended operations.

In total, 11 UAVs were destroyed during the day, according to his statement. Emergency services are working at the crash sites. There are no reports of fatalities or injuries yet.

Later, Russian "media" reported on the resumption of airport operations.

Recall

During a visit to the Kursk region, the helicopter of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin actually ended up in the epicenter of repelling a massive attack by Ukrainian UAVs.

Also, UNN reported that paint was dropped from a drone on the building of the Russian embassy in Sweden. The Russian Foreign Ministry has started talking about a note of protest.