Mortgages on the secondary market became cheaper, but more loans are taken on the primary market - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1134 views

In June, Ukrainian banks issued 694 mortgage loans totaling UAH 1.3 billion. The weighted average interest rate on the primary market was 8% per annum, and on the secondary market – 9.85%.

In June, Ukrainian banks issued mortgages at a rate of 9.85% on the secondary market, which is less than a month earlier, and an unchanged 8% per annum on the primary market. Mortgages were more often taken on the primary market. This is evidenced by the data from the NBU's monthly survey of banks, writes UNN.

In June, Ukrainian banks issued 694 mortgage loans totaling UAH 1.3 billion.

- reported the NBU.

Briefly about the survey results:

  • 397 loans for UAH 736.8 million were provided on the primary real estate market, of which 109 for UAH 196.5 million were secured by property rights to future real estate;
    • 297 loans for UAH 536.4 million were provided on the secondary real estate market;
      • the weighted average effective rate was 8% per annum on the primary market and 9.85% on the secondary market;
        • the quality of the mortgage portfolio is good: the share of non-performing loans remains at 15%.

          In regional terms, the largest number of mortgage loans in June were issued:

          • in Kyiv region (244 agreements totaling UAH 463.0 million, or 36.4% of the total volume);
            • in the city of Kyiv (126 agreements for UAH 257.7 million);
              • in Lviv region (41 agreements for UAH 80.6 million);
                • in Ivano-Frankivsk region (32 agreements for UAH 57.3 million);
                  • in Vinnytsia region (30 agreements for UAH 47.4 million).

                    For reference

                    During the survey, 39 banks provided responses, accounting for over 95% of the total gross mortgage portfolio, of which 14 banks reported issuing new mortgage loans.

                    Julia Shramko

                    Real Estate Finance
                    Hryvnia
                    Lviv Oblast
                    Vinnytsia Oblast
                    Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
                    Kyiv Oblast
                    National Bank of Ukraine
                    Kyiv