Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters
10:56 AM • 1928 views

Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters

Exclusive
05:58 AM • 53753 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 53353 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 56689 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 84553 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 136334 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 109316 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 77173 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 160293 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 69320 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mortgages in Ukraine have become more expensive: at what interest rate is a loan issued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2272 views

In February, banks issued 516 mortgages for UAH 926 million, but lending volumes fell by a third year-on-year due to changes in the "eOselya" program. Most loans were issued in the Kyiv region.

Mortgages in Ukraine have become more expensive: at what interest rate is a loan issued

In January, mortgages were issued at a rate of 8.4% per annum, which is more than 8.3% a month earlier. Lending volumes decreased by a third in annual terms, primarily due to loans for the purchase of housing in the secondary market. This is evidenced by the data of the NBU's monthly survey of banks on mortgage lending, UNN writes.

In February, Ukrainian banks issued 516 mortgage loans for a total amount of UAH 926 million, which is 7% more than in January

- reported in the NBU.

Details

As before, as indicated, the vast majority of loans for the purchase of real estate were provided under the state program of affordable housing lending "eOselia".

"The change in the design of the program at the end of last year (in particular, the restriction on the type of housing that can be financed under the program) continues to be reflected in mortgage lending indicators: lending volumes decreased by a third in annual terms, primarily due to loans for the purchase of housing in the secondary market," the National Bank noted.

Instead, as reported, the share of mortgages for finished housing from the developer increased - to 38%, as well as for housing under construction - to 13.6%.

"The average weighted effective rate in February increased slightly - to 8.4% per annum from 8.3% in January," the NBU said in a statement.

Leaders by region

In the regional context, the largest number of mortgage loans in February were issued in:

  • in the Kyiv region (204 contracts for a total amount of UAH 363.5 million, or 39% of the total volume);
    • in the city of Kyiv (95 contracts for UAH 206.6 million);
      • in the Lviv region (27 contracts for UAH 54.3 million);
        • in the Odesa region (27 contracts for UAH 38.6 million);
          • in the Dnipropetrovsk region (20 contracts for UAH 32.7 million).

            Addendum

            During the survey, 39 banks with a share of more than 95% of the total gross mortgage portfolio provided answers, of which 12 banks informed about the issuance of new mortgage loans.

            The National Bank considers the development of mortgages as one of the priorities for 2025 and is working on a corresponding strategy.

            Banks are recording a revival in demand for mortgages - demand is the highest since the start of the invasion21.04.25, 18:19 • 9014 views

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

