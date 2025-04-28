Mortgages in Ukraine have become more expensive: at what interest rate is a loan issued

In January, mortgages were issued at a rate of 8.4% per annum, which is more than 8.3% a month earlier. Lending volumes decreased by a third in annual terms, primarily due to loans for the purchase of housing in the secondary market. This is evidenced by the data of the NBU's monthly survey of banks on mortgage lending, UNN writes.

In February, Ukrainian banks issued 516 mortgage loans for a total amount of UAH 926 million, which is 7% more than in January - reported in the NBU.

Details

As before, as indicated, the vast majority of loans for the purchase of real estate were provided under the state program of affordable housing lending "eOselia".

"The change in the design of the program at the end of last year (in particular, the restriction on the type of housing that can be financed under the program) continues to be reflected in mortgage lending indicators: lending volumes decreased by a third in annual terms, primarily due to loans for the purchase of housing in the secondary market," the National Bank noted.

Instead, as reported, the share of mortgages for finished housing from the developer increased - to 38%, as well as for housing under construction - to 13.6%.

"The average weighted effective rate in February increased slightly - to 8.4% per annum from 8.3% in January," the NBU said in a statement.

Leaders by region

In the regional context, the largest number of mortgage loans in February were issued in:

in the Kyiv region (204 contracts for a total amount of UAH 363.5 million, or 39% of the total volume);

in the city of Kyiv (95 contracts for UAH 206.6 million);

in the Lviv region (27 contracts for UAH 54.3 million);

in the Odesa region (27 contracts for UAH 38.6 million);

in the Dnipropetrovsk region (20 contracts for UAH 32.7 million).

Addendum

During the survey, 39 banks with a share of more than 95% of the total gross mortgage portfolio provided answers, of which 12 banks informed about the issuance of new mortgage loans.

The National Bank considers the development of mortgages as one of the priorities for 2025 and is working on a corresponding strategy.

Banks are recording a revival in demand for mortgages - demand is the highest since the start of the invasion