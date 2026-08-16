Moroccan security forces arrested nearly 300 migrants who were trying to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta

On Sunday, Moroccan state television reported the arrest of hundreds of migrants who had attempted to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta by land and sea, after authorities tightened security measures along the border in connection with calls to organize a new mass border crossing, UNN reports.

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Moroccan state broadcaster Medi 1 reported that 294 migrants from sub-Saharan African countries were arrested on Saturday while attempting to enter Ceuta. Authorities also arrested 61 Moroccan nationals accused of facilitating migration attempts, the broadcaster said.

Spain and Morocco strengthen the border amid fears of a new wave of migrants in Ceuta

The border-crossing attempts followed a surge in social media posts calling on migrants to reach Ceuta, a Spanish city on Morocco’s northern coast. In response, Moroccan and Spanish authorities increased the presence of security forces and restricted movement in the area.

The latest attempt came two weeks after tens of thousands of potential migrants, driven by poverty and disinformation, headed toward Ceuta, in what became one of the deadliest migration crises in the region. According to official data, at least 90 people died on both sides of the border, while human rights organizations report higher figures.

Morocco foiled a new attempt by migrants to break into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta