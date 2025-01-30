Morning attack by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv: a young man was injured

In Kharkiv, a 19-year-old boy was injured due to a morning drone strike by Russian forces, reported the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov and the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"There is one victim - an acute stress reaction", - Terekhov wrote.

"A 19-year-old boy sought medical attention for an acute stress reaction", - Syniehubov said.

