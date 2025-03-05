More than half of the battles on the front are in three directions: map from the General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
In the past day, there were 108 combat clashes, of which 30 were in the Kursk direction. The enemy launched 2 missile strikes, 56 airstrikes, and about 4800 shellings on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
108 battles occurred on the front yesterday, almost a third in the Kursk region, and the enemy was also active in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, reported in the morning summary on March 5 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of hostilities for March 4, writes UNN.
In total, 108 combat clashes were recorded yesterday.
Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, as well as 56 airstrikes, including dropping 90 guided aerial bombs. In addition, about 4800 shellings were carried out, of which 185 were from multiple launch rocket systems, and 2234 kamikaze drones were involved for strikes.
"Yesterday, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck twelve areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy, an ammunition depot, and another important enemy facility," the report states.
Situation by directions
Yesterday, in the Kharkiv direction, two combat clashes occurred in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.
In the Kupiansk direction, three attacks by the occupiers occurred during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Bohuslavka.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times. They attempted to advance near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Nova, Novolyubivka, Yamplivka, and Dibrivka.
Yesterday, in the Kramatorsk direction, one assault action took place in the area of Stupochky.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Dachne and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 17 attacks by the aggressor towards the settlements of Promin, Lysivka, Serhiivka, Ulakly, Andriivka, and Oleksiivka.
In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Rozdolne.
The enemy attacked our defenders' positions twice in the areas of Pryvilne and Charivne in the Huliaipilsky direction.
In the Orikhiv direction, in the area of Nesterianka and towards Novodanylivka, Kamianske, the invaders made nine futile attacks on our defenders' positions.
Yesterday, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed our defenders' fortifications once.
In the Siversk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
"In the Kursk direction yesterday, our soldiers repelled 30 enemy attacks. The enemy carried out 403 artillery shellings, of which 15 were from multiple launch rocket systems; conducted 20 airstrikes, dropping 30 guided aerial bombs," the report states.
