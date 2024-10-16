More than a thousand people remain in Toretsk who do not want to evacuate - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
About 1,200 civilians in Toretsk, Donetsk region, refuse to be evacuated. According to the head of the Donetsk RMA, part of the city is controlled by Russians, and the delivery of humanitarian aid is difficult.
About 1200 civilians remain in Toretsk, Donetsk region, who do not want to evacuate. The head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin said this during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
The Russians are trying to control a certain part of the city. Our Defense Forces are doing everything possible to destroy the enemy. Unfortunately, there are about 1,200 people in Toretsk who do not want to leave. According to them, they have no way to evacuate. Unfortunately, it is very difficult and difficult to get them humanitarian aid to support them
Recall
In two weeks, about 2,000 local residents have been evacuated from Toretsk, Donetsk region . About 40-50% of the city is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but the Russians are trying to capture it completely.