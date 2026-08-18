More than 70 artificial intelligence systems help the Defense Forces strike targets - Defense Ministry

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

More than 70 systems using artificial intelligence and computer vision are already helping the Defense Forces strike enemy targets, while more than 200 Ukrainian companies are already producing AI-powered drones. This was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

More than 70 systems using artificial intelligence and computer vision are helping the Defense Forces strike enemy targets. The technology’s implementation is ongoing. More than 200 Ukrainian companies are already producing AI-powered drones - the ministry said in a post.

According to available information, Brave1 Market features 46 AI-related developments. These include target-recognition, optical-stabilization, and automatic-targeting modules.

Moreover, according to the ministry, artificial intelligence is changing the principles governing the use of unmanned systems. In particular, drones can navigate without GPS by analyzing the terrain and orienting themselves using uploaded maps. They can also recognize targets — the drone independently detects enemy equipment and personnel. In addition, they can strike targets — the drone maintains its lock on the target and moves toward it even after losing contact with the operator.

The Ministry of Defense aims to ensure that 100% of our drones at the front are equipped with such technologies - the post said.

To recall

Ukrainian drones attacked the Moscow region, leaving more than 5,000 subscribers without electricity.