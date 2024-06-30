More than 550 children died due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation - CSO

More than 1973 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression. 554 children were killed and more than 1419 were injured of varying severity. This was reported by OGP, UNN.

More than 1973 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of June 30, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 554 children were killed and more than 1419 were injured of varying severity - the statement said.

Children in the following areas are reported to have suffered the most:

Donetsk - 550,

Kharkiv - 399,

Kherson - 154,

Dnipropetrovs'k - 152,

Kyivska Street - 130,

Zaporizhzhya - 119.

It is also noted that on June 29, 11 children were injured as a result of hostile shelling in the city of Volnyansk, Zaporizhzhia region. Two girls aged 10 and 17 and a 15-year-old boy were killed. Eight children aged 14-15 sustained injuries of varying severity.

