More than 4.3 thousand Ukrainians have already been returned to Ukraine - Ombudsman
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 4,306 Ukrainians have been returned. Among those released from captivity are soldiers of the Armed Forces, Navy, National Guard and Border Guard Service.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it has been possible to return 4,306 Ukrainians. This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.
The 62nd exchange of prisoners of war took place: 175 of our Heroes returned to Ukraine. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it has been possible to return 4,306 Ukrainians
According to him, among those released from captivity: 22 defenders are returning home thanks to measures outside of exchanges, soldiers of the Armed Forces, Navy, National Guard, Territorial Defense Forces and Border Guard Service. They defended Ukraine in various directions – in Mariupol, at "Azovstal", in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, as well as Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Kursk regions.
Today, employees of the Office of the Ombudsman were at the exchange site in order to record the condition in which the released return to Ukraine
Context
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that an exchange of prisoners of war took place today. Ukraine received 175 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as 22 seriously wounded prisoners of war.
On March 18, it was reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin informed US President Donald Trump that on March 19, an exchange of prisoners between the Russian and Ukrainian sides would be carried out 175 for 175 people.