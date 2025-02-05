More than 4 thousand Ukrainian citizens have already been returned from captivity

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55436 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101034 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104565 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121654 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101842 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128308 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103451 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113272 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116892 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161558 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105381 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101678 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82641 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110477 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104863 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121658 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128311 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161559 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151758 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183917 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104863 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110477 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138065 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139831 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167640 views
Actual
More than 4 thousand Ukrainian citizens have already been returned from captivity

More than 4 thousand Ukrainian citizens have already been returned from captivity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34175 views

As a result of the 61st exchange of prisoners, 150 servicemen returned to Ukraine, including the defenders of Mariupol and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The total number of people released since the beginning of the invasion has reached 4131.

In the latest prisoner exchange, 150 Ukrainian servicemen were returned from Russian captivity. This is the 61st exchange of prisoners of war, and a total of 4131 prisoners have returned to Ukraine. This is reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, UNN reports.

Among those released from captivity, there are many seriously ill, severely wounded, and those who have been in Russian captivity for more than two and a half years. This is the 61st exchange of prisoners of war organized by the Coordination Center since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. In total, 4131 people have been returned from Russian captivity thanks to the work of the headquarters on behalf of the President of Ukraine: both military personnel and civilians, as well as foreign citizens 

- the statement said.

It is noted that 108 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have returned today (in particular, 7 from the Army, 26 from the Navy, and three from the Air Force). Also, 22 National Guardsmen, 19 border guards, and one representative of the National Police were released.

They defended the Ukrainian land from the enemy in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Sumy, and Kyiv regions. In particular, the National Guard, who guarded the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as well as the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, have been released. Ukrainian servicemen who took part in the operation in the Kursk region will also see their families soon. Among those released are 47 sergeants, 69 soldiers, 16 sailors and 18 officers 

- the headquarters added.

It is emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers will then receive proper treatment, assistance in rehabilitation and reintegration into society, as well as payments of the salaries they were supposed to receive during their captivity and one-time financial assistance.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the return of 150 Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity. This is another successful exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising