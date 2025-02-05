More than 4 thousand Ukrainian citizens have already been returned from captivity

In the latest prisoner exchange, 150 Ukrainian servicemen were returned from Russian captivity. This is the 61st exchange of prisoners of war, and a total of 4131 prisoners have returned to Ukraine. This is reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, UNN reports.

Among those released from captivity, there are many seriously ill, severely wounded, and those who have been in Russian captivity for more than two and a half years. This is the 61st exchange of prisoners of war organized by the Coordination Center since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. In total, 4131 people have been returned from Russian captivity thanks to the work of the headquarters on behalf of the President of Ukraine: both military personnel and civilians, as well as foreign citizens - the statement said.

It is noted that 108 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have returned today (in particular, 7 from the Army, 26 from the Navy, and three from the Air Force). Also, 22 National Guardsmen, 19 border guards, and one representative of the National Police were released.

They defended the Ukrainian land from the enemy in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Sumy, and Kyiv regions. In particular, the National Guard, who guarded the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as well as the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, have been released. Ukrainian servicemen who took part in the operation in the Kursk region will also see their families soon. Among those released are 47 sergeants, 69 soldiers, 16 sailors and 18 officers - the headquarters added.

It is emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers will then receive proper treatment, assistance in rehabilitation and reintegration into society, as well as payments of the salaries they were supposed to receive during their captivity and one-time financial assistance.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the return of 150 Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity. This is another successful exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia.