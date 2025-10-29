More than 4 detectives are investigating 1 case, – lawyer stated NABU's inability to effectively fight corruption

Over the 9 months of this year, only 65 cases with indictments were actually submitted to court by NABU. For comparison, the State Bureau of Investigation submitted as many as 5879 cases to court during the same period. Such a low result of the Bureau indicates the complete inability of this body, wrote the well-known lawyer, attorney Oleh Shram.

Over 9 months, NABU submitted only 65 cases with indictments to court. We divide 65 cases by 287 detectives = 0.2 cases per detective or 1 case per 4.4 detectives. - Shram noted.

The lawyer compared NABU's low performance with the State Bureau of Investigation, which also deals with crimes committed by officials. For every 97 NABU cases submitted to court between January and September 2025, there are 5879 SBI cases. In total, the SBI has 249,970 cases in progress compared to 736 for NABU.

"The 'independent, professional, and honest' anti-corruption body, created according to the best international practices, is fundamentally incapable of influencing anything in this country regarding the fight against corruption. And given the workload and pace of their work, it doesn't even try to do so," Shram concluded.

Earlier, the lawyer published a screenshot on his Telegram channel from NABU's page about its September results. One of the readers left a comment on it: "Friday evening statistics at the Desnianskyi Police Department (police department - ed.)."

As reported earlier, an international audit revealed significant problems at NABU. In 2024, UAH 1.9 billion was spent from the state budget to maintain NABU, while the Bureau's activities led to the return of UAH 823 million from corrupt officials. "That is, 2.2 times more was spent than returned to the state!" the expert emphasized, commenting on the audit results.