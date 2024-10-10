ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

More than 30.5 thousand hectares of demined land were received by Ukrainian farmers in September - Ministry of Economy

More than 30.5 thousand hectares of demined land were received by Ukrainian farmers in September - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20105 views

In September 2024, Ukrainian farmers received 30.5 thousand hectares of mine-cleared agricultural land. Since the beginning of the year, more than 231 thousand hectares have been cleared of mines, most of them in Kherson, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions.

In the first month of the fall of 2024, sappers cleared almost twice as much agricultural land from mines as in the previous period. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

In September, agricultural producers received more than 30.5 thousand hectares of surveyed and cleared agricultural land. This figure exceeds the corresponding estimates of agricultural land surveyed and cleared of mines in August.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian farmers have received more than 231,000 hectares of surveyed and cleared of mines from sappers.

In total, since the beginning of the year, pyrotechnics have inspected more than 257 thousand hectares of land.

Most of the land has been surveyed:

Kherson region: 26.2 thou hectares in September, 210.7 thou hectares since the beginning of the year;

Kharkiv region: 2.6 thou hectares in September, 20.1 thou hectares since the beginning of the year;

Mykolaiv region:  1.9 thou hectares in September, 14 thou hectares since the beginning of the year.

The government also announced the opening of the first auctions in the Prozorro system for the provision of land demining services.

In September, we had a historic event - the first auctions in the Prozorro system for the provision of agricultural land demining services took place. We hope that soon the land cleared of mines by the winners of the auctions will be added to the statistics of cleared areas

- said Yulia Svyrydenko, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Recall

The government is ready to cover the cost of demining agricultural land.

In Ukraine , the Administrator of the urban planning cadastre has started working.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyAgronomy news
yuliia-svyrydenkoYulia Sviridenko
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
ukraineUkraine

