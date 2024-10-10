More than 30.5 thousand hectares of demined land were received by Ukrainian farmers in September - Ministry of Economy

In the first month of the fall of 2024, sappers cleared almost twice as much agricultural land from mines as in the previous period. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

In September, agricultural producers received more than 30.5 thousand hectares of surveyed and cleared agricultural land. This figure exceeds the corresponding estimates of agricultural land surveyed and cleared of mines in August.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian farmers have received more than 231,000 hectares of surveyed and cleared of mines from sappers.

In total, since the beginning of the year, pyrotechnics have inspected more than 257 thousand hectares of land.

Most of the land has been surveyed:

Kherson region: 26.2 thou hectares in September, 210.7 thou hectares since the beginning of the year;

Kharkiv region: 2.6 thou hectares in September, 20.1 thou hectares since the beginning of the year;

Mykolaiv region: 1.9 thou hectares in September, 14 thou hectares since the beginning of the year.

The government also announced the opening of the first auctions in the Prozorro system for the provision of land demining services.

In September, we had a historic event - the first auctions in the Prozorro system for the provision of agricultural land demining services took place. We hope that soon the land cleared of mines by the winners of the auctions will be added to the statistics of cleared areas - said Yulia Svyrydenko, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

