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More than 200 Ukrainians have died in Russian captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1392 views

In Ukraine, 241 people who died in Russian captivity have been identified: 230 prisoners of war and 11 civilians. Nine people have been served with notices of suspicion.

More than 200 Ukrainians have died in Russian captivity

In Ukraine, 241 cases of Ukrainians dying in Russian captivity are being investigated, including 230 prisoners of war and 11 civilians. As part of these proceedings, nine people have been notified of suspicion, indictments against three have been sent to court, and one person has already been convicted. The Prosecutor General’s Office reports this, UNN writes.

Investigations into such cases are ongoing in Ukraine. In particular, the criminal proceedings investigated under the procedural supervision of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General’s Office alone have established 241 cases of Ukrainians dying in Russian captivity. Among the deceased are 230 prisoners of war and 11 civilians

- the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

These concern 23 criminal proceedings initiated since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

These data cover only deaths confirmed during the aforementioned investigations and do not include information from proceedings under the procedural supervision of prosecutors from regional prosecutor’s offices.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the causes and circumstances of the deaths of Ukrainians held in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In particular, possible cases of torture, cruel treatment, the failure to provide necessary medical assistance, and other violations of the laws and customs of war are being investigated.

The circumstances of attacks on places where prisoners were held and cases of people dying during their transportation are being examined separately.

In each case, investigators are establishing the circumstances of death, the conditions of detention, and the individuals involved in possible war crimes.

As a result of the investigations, nine people have been notified of suspicion, and indictments against three people have been sent to court. One person has already been convicted.

The criminal proceedings are being investigated under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — war crimes resulting in a person’s death.

Procedural supervision is being carried out by prosecutors from the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Pretrial investigations are ongoing. Law enforcement officers continue to establish the circumstances of Ukrainians’ deaths in Russian captivity and identify individuals who may be involved in the commission of war crimes.

The UN documented systematic torture and killings of Ukrainians in Russian captivity — 438 killed05.11.26, 13:17 • 2378 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine