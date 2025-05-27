More than 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war died in Russian prisons: expert examinations indicate systematic torture - Associated Press

$41.570.06
Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 9036 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 56237 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 143220 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 130383 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 146139 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 147466 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 105456 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 98017 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 88302 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 82634 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

Publications
Exclusives
Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

May 26, 11:45 PM • 123009 views

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

May 27, 12:50 AM • 58445 views

ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

May 27, 01:27 AM • 46161 views

Pro-Russian Georgescu, removed from the Romanian presidential election, is leaving politics - address

May 27, 01:58 AM • 40747 views

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

06:05 AM • 36842 views
Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 106535 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 497254 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 530148 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 479060 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 568365 views
# American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners The American Music Awards 2025 ceremony was a night of triumph for Billie Eilish, who won the main awards, and celebrated the diversity and talent of the music industry. The event took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and gathered leading artists and fans from around the world. **Main Highlights:** * **Billie Eilish's Triumph:** Billie Eilish became the star of the evening, winning awards in the "Artist of the Year," "Favorite Pop Artist," and "Favorite Album" categories for her latest work. * **Spectacular Performances:** The audience was thrilled by the performances of top artists, including a joint performance by Dua Lipa and The Weeknd, which became one of the most discussed moments of the show. * **Honoring Legends:** The award for "Icon of the Year" was posthumously awarded to the legendary Tina Turner, whose contribution to music remains invaluable. **List of Winners:** * **Artist of the Year:** Billie Eilish * **New Artist of the Year:** Olivia Rodrigo * **Collaboration of the Year:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite Pop Artist:** Billie Eilish * **Favorite Pop Album:** Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" * **Favorite Pop Song:** Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" * **Favorite Country Artist:** Luke Combs * **Favorite Country Album:** Taylor Swift – "Red (Taylor's Version)" * **Favorite Country Song:** Chris Stapleton – "You Should Probably Leave" * **Favorite Rap Artist:** Drake * **Favorite Rap Album:** Kanye West – "Donda" * **Favorite Rap Song:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite R&B Artist:** Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) * **Favorite R&B Album:** Silk Sonic – "An Evening With Silk Sonic" * **Favorite R&B Song:** Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open" * **Favorite Latin Artist:** Bad Bunny * **Favorite Latin Album:** Bad Bunny – "Un Verano Sin Ti" * **Favorite Latin Song:** Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito" * **Favorite Rock Artist:** Machine Gun Kelly * **Favorite Rock Album:** Machine Gun Kelly – "Mainstream Sellout" * **Favorite Rock Song:** Måneskin – "Beggin'" * **Favorite Alternative Rock Artist:** Twenty One Pilots * **Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist:** Marshmello * **Favorite Gospel Artist:** Ye (Kanye West) * **Icon Award:** Tina Turner The American Music Awards 2025 once again confirmed its status as one of the most prestigious music awards, celebrating outstanding achievements and inspiring new generations of musicians.

08:52 AM • 3130 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

07:08 AM • 13701 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 45200 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 69118 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 192404 views
More than 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war died in Russian prisons: expert examinations indicate systematic torture - Associated Press

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

Since the beginning of the invasion, over 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war have died in Russian detention facilities. Examinations of the bodies have revealed numerous traces of violence, torture, and lack of medical care.

More than 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war died in Russian prisons: expert examinations indicate systematic torture - Associated Press

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war have died in Russian detention facilities due to ill-treatment, torture and lack of medical care. This was reported by UNN with reference to an investigation published by the Associated Press.

Examinations of the bodies returned to Ukraine revealed numerous traces of violence, indicating ill-treatment, torture and lack of medical care

- writes the Associated Press (AP).

Details

Forensic experts in Ukraine found signs of torture on the bodies of returned prisoners, including traces of beatings, burns and missing organs, which may indicate attempts to hide the causes of death. In particular, in the case of journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, traces of torture and the absence of several organs were found.

Another such case is the death of 59-year-old Ukrainian serviceman Serhiy Grigoriev, who was captured in Mariupol. The Russian side reported that he died of a stroke, but a Ukrainian forensic examination established that the cause of death was internal bleeding caused by blunt trauma.

Testimonies of former prisoners confirm the facts of beatings, starvation and lack of medical care.

Additionally

According to the UN, 95% of released Ukrainian prisoners of war suffered systematic torture, including beatings, electric shocks, suffocation and sexual violence. Amnesty International criticizes Russia for refusing to grant human rights activists access to places of detention of prisoners.

Ukraine is preparing materials to accuse Russia of war crimes based on the results of examinations and testimonies of victims.

Let us remind you

Earlier, it was reported about the discovery of torture chambers in cities liberated from Russian occupation, such as Bucha, Izyum and Kherson. Evidence of mass killings, torture and other war crimes committed by the Russian military was found in these places.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarCrimes and emergencies
Izium
Associated Press
United Nations
Ukraine
Mariupol
Kherson
