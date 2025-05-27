More than 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war died in Russian prisons: expert examinations indicate systematic torture - Associated Press

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war have died in Russian detention facilities due to ill-treatment, torture and lack of medical care. This was reported by UNN with reference to an investigation published by the Associated Press.

Examinations of the bodies returned to Ukraine revealed numerous traces of violence, indicating ill-treatment, torture and lack of medical care - writes the Associated Press (AP).

Details

Forensic experts in Ukraine found signs of torture on the bodies of returned prisoners, including traces of beatings, burns and missing organs, which may indicate attempts to hide the causes of death. In particular, in the case of journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, traces of torture and the absence of several organs were found.

Another such case is the death of 59-year-old Ukrainian serviceman Serhiy Grigoriev, who was captured in Mariupol. The Russian side reported that he died of a stroke, but a Ukrainian forensic examination established that the cause of death was internal bleeding caused by blunt trauma.

Testimonies of former prisoners confirm the facts of beatings, starvation and lack of medical care.

Additionally

According to the UN, 95% of released Ukrainian prisoners of war suffered systematic torture, including beatings, electric shocks, suffocation and sexual violence. Amnesty International criticizes Russia for refusing to grant human rights activists access to places of detention of prisoners.

Ukraine is preparing materials to accuse Russia of war crimes based on the results of examinations and testimonies of victims.

Let us remind you

Earlier, it was reported about the discovery of torture chambers in cities liberated from Russian occupation, such as Bucha, Izyum and Kherson. Evidence of mass killings, torture and other war crimes committed by the Russian military was found in these places.