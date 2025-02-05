More than 100 searches and more than a dozen detainees: drug cartel busted in large-scale operation

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55405 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101026 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104559 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121638 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101838 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128296 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103448 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113272 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116892 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161548 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105371 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101667 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82574 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110462 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104848 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121642 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128299 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161551 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151750 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183912 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104847 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110461 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138063 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139826 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167635 views
More than 100 searches and more than a dozen detainees: drug cartel busted in large-scale operation

More than 100 searches and more than a dozen detainees: drug cartel busted in large-scale operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24750 views

Law enforcement officers liquidated a criminal organization that produced amphetamine in 18 drug laboratories and legalized the funds through front men. During the searches, the law enforcement seized drugs, currency and luxury cars.

Law enforcement officers conducted a large-scale two-stage special operation to eliminate a criminal organization that legalized millions in profits through the bank accounts of front persons, the National Police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, the criminals packaged and distributed a precursor used for industrial-scale amphetamine production. The goods were sold through postal shipments or "master classes".

This is how he got into a network of 18 drug labs operating in six regions of the country.

Every month, more than 60 kg of amphetamine was produced from this raw material, which was distributed contactlessly through anonymous telegram channels. The group's monthly profit reached UAH 18 million.

The operation involved more than 100 searches in ten regions and Kyiv. Elite cars, $80,000 in various currencies, 60 kg of cannabis, 7 kg of a-PVP, 3.5 kg of amphetamine, 900 MDMA pills, as well as fake bank accounts and SIM cards were seized.

With the assistance of the State Tax Service, law enforcement officers also exposed a separate group of criminals engaged in money laundering in Kyiv. They found citizens who agreed to provide their personal data for a fee to open bank accounts and create personal accounts in mobile applications. These accounts were used to receive millions of dollars in profits from the illegal sale of precursors for amphetamine production. 

In this way, the suspects used more than a thousand straw men. During the year, more than UAH 200 million was withdrawn from their accounts to two cryptocurrency wallets, which were subsequently cashed in Cyprus.

Police investigators have gathered enough evidence to serve suspicion notices to 16 members of the drug cartel. 11 suspects were detained.

Depending on the degree of involvement, they are prosecuted under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- ч. 2 Art. 255 (Establishment, leadership of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it);

- ч. 3 of Art. 307 (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues);

- ч. 3 of Art. 311 (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or shipment of precursors);

- ч. 3 of Art. 209 (Legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime)

Addendum

The State Tax Service helped law enforcement officers expose a scheme to legalize the proceeds of an interregional drug cartel worth over UAH 200 million. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
telegramTelegram
cyprusCyprus
kyivKyiv

