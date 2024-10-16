More than 10 thousand soldiers from the DPRK are being trained for the war in Ukraine in the Far East of Russia - sources
Kyiv • UNN
More than 10,000 soldiers from the DPRK are being trained in the Russian Far East to participate in the war against Ukraine. They are planned to be deployed to the border areas and used to rotate Russian forces.
More than 10,000 North Korean troops are being trained in the Russian Far East to participate in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to intelligence sources, UNN reports.
According to sources, North Korean military is currently training in the Russian Far East to participate in a war against Ukraine. We are talking about more than 10 thousand soldiers.
According to sources, the DPRK military is being prepared for deployment to the border areas near Ukraine. They are also being trained to rotate Russian forces to free up their personnel.
Addendum
Sources of UNN reported that Russia is forming a "special Buryat battalion" staffed by North Korean citizens. The estimated number of personnel is up to three thousand people. It was reported that this battalion could probably be deployed near Kursk and Suji.
Sources also reported that 18 North Korean soldiers had already escaped from their positions on the border of the Bryansk and Kursk regions of Russia .