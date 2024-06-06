More Russian ships entered the Black Sea than usual: what is known

Despite the decline in activity, the Russian Black Sea Fleet still has a significant combat force, including submarines and cruise missile carriers. Today, this is a rare case, because the number of ships is larger than usual. This inter-base transition is probably related to security measures. This was announced by the speaker of the Southern Defense Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"the Black Sea fleet of the Russian Federation still has submarines, patrol ships, cruise missile carriers, both underwater and surface. In principle, the groups remain quite large," says Pletenchuk.

According to him, the Russians have now actually reduced the use of ship-boat personnel only to submarines or cruise missile carriers, of which they still have 3 units.

"Today, it is a rare case when the number of ships has reached more than usual, but it is likely that this inter-base transition is related to the security measures that they are implementing in order to preserve the ship and boat composition," he added.

Recall

In Novorossiysk, two large landing ships were recorded, which entered the outer roadstead.