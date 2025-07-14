More children of defenders will be able to receive educational assistance: what it's about

In Ukraine, the possibility of receiving state assistance for children of defenders for their education has been expanded, Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in parliament, announced on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Now, children of persons with disabilities due to war can receive educational assistance.

The verification procedure for confirming a child's right to receive such assistance has been changed - the Ministry of Education and Science has been allowed to do this in e-format.

The priority sequence for providing such assistance has also been determined - with a preferential right to receive it for those who are completing their studies for a degree of professional pre-higher, higher education in the 2024/2025 academic year.

The corresponding changes were made to the Procedure for implementing an experimental project on providing state assistance for education to children of certain categories of persons who defended the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine.