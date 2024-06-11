Monitoring publics report on russian warships discovered in the Sea of Azov

The location of some ships of the russian Black Sea Fleet has been discovered in the Sea of Azov. This is reported by the monitoring group "Crimean wind" with reference to satellite survey data, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that a large landing ship was found 55 km south-east of temporarily occupied Berdyansk. Another large landing ship and, presumably, a small anti-submarine ship are located in the south of the Sea of Azov in the Temryut Bay, 4 km from the coast.

The third large landing ship and the small missile ship buyan-M (kalibriv carrier) are located 10 km east of the entrance to the Kerch Strait.

Recall

According to the representative of the Southern Defense Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk, there are now 8 ships in the Sea of Azov. He noted that there are three cruise missile carriers and three more large landing ships in the Sea of Azov.

