The Southern Defense Forces denied information about the defeat of a large landing ship in the Sea of Azov

Information that walks through the channels about the defeat of a large landing ship - we do not confirm this information. In the Sea of Azov, there are 3 large landing ships of the Russian Federation and 3 more small missile ships of the Buyan-M project. This is the main group of 6 ships that made the transition from the settlement of Novorossiysk, in order to perform combat training tasks, because they have started the school year - Pletenchuk said.

According to him, the Russians expect that the training process in the Azov Sea will be safer, because they hope that the Kerch canal will protect them and complicate the operation of drones.

"In the Black Sea, the Russian Federation performs tasks with the help of submarines. This practice is permanent for them. In total, there are four submarines in the Azov-Black Sea region, three of which are cruise missile carriers, and two of them periodically go to sea," he added.

Earlier it was reported that one of the Russian ships was probably attacked in the Sea of Azov.