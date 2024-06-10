The Southern Defense Forces denied information about the defeat of a large landing ship in the Sea of Azov

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 45137 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135727 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141015 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232639 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169628 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162633 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147241 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216396 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112863 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203070 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

The Southern Defense Forces denied information about the defeat of a large landing ship in the Sea of Azov

The Southern Defense Forces denied information about the defeat of a large landing ship in the Sea of Azov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29099 views

The Southern Defense Forces denied information about the defeat of a large Russian landing ship in the Sea of Azov.

Information about the defeat of a large landing ship of the Russian fleet has not been confirmed. In the Sea of Azov there are currently three large landing ships of the Russian Federation for Three Seas missile ships of the Buyan-M project. This was announced by the speaker of the Southern Defense Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

Information that walks through the channels about the defeat of a large landing ship - we do not confirm this information. In the Sea of Azov, there are 3 large landing ships of the Russian Federation and 3 more small missile ships of the Buyan-M project. This is the main group of 6 ships that made the transition from the settlement of Novorossiysk, in order to perform combat training tasks, because they have started the school year

- Pletenchuk said.

According to him, the Russians expect that the training process in the Azov Sea will be safer, because they hope that the Kerch canal will protect them and complicate the operation of drones. 

"In the Black Sea, the Russian Federation performs tasks with the help of submarines. This practice is permanent for them. In total, there are four submarines in the Azov-Black Sea region, three of which are cruise missile carriers, and two of them periodically go to sea," he added.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that one of the Russian ships was probably attacked in the Sea of Azov.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
kerchKerch
black-seaBlack Sea

