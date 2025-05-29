Mommy's partnership: Head of ARMA Duma dreams of foreign business while assets remain without managers

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 49410 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 63333 views

May 29, 10:11 AM • 63333 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 81086 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 73925 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 134113 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 87870 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 116868 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 109406 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 114264 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101784 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Publications
Exclusives
Hungry people stormed a UN warehouse in Gaza: there are dead - BBC

May 29, 07:16 AM • 24302 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 80430 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

May 29, 07:57 AM • 39937 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 27010 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

10:49 AM • 6536 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 49410 views

01:16 PM • 49410 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 134113 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 179609 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 256369 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 266958 views
Andrii Sybiha

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Vitali Klitschko

Friedrich Merz

Kaya Kallas

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Netherlands

Canada

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 81459 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 86989 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 101258 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 159994 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 97249 views
Mommy's partnership: Head of ARMA Duma dreams of foreign business while assets remain without managers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 782 views

Olena Duma signed a memorandum with ICC Ukraine to attract foreign business. However, real market participants refuse to participate in tenders due to non-transparent rules.

Mommy's partnership: Head of ARMA Duma dreams of foreign business while assets remain without managers

While most of the seized property in Ukraine remains without effective management, the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, reports on new memoranda. This time - with the Ukrainian representative office of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC Ukraine). According to Duma, the document should attract foreign business to asset management, but in practice, even domestic companies do not show interest in cooperation, writes UNN.

Details

According to analysis by Transparency International Ukraine, ARMA announced 33 tenders for the selection of managers in 2024, but only seven management agreements were concluded. Therefore, the number of concluded management agreements remains steadily low: 7 in 2024, 11 in 2023, and 10 in 2022. At the same time, ARMA publicly cites "amazing" figures about 224 competitive selections of appraisers, 89 winning appraisers, and 33 announcements about open tenders with management features. However, as noted in TI, all these efforts resulted in seven management agreements.

Despite this, Olena Duma reports on strategic partnership and signing of memoranda.

"The document is intended to initiate systematic cooperation in attracting foreign business to the management of seized assets under the management of ARMA. This includes both assets in Ukraine and abroad, where the Agency has identified and seized assets worth more than 100 billion US dollars within the framework of criminal proceedings at the request of law enforcement agencies," - emphasizes the head of ARMA.

In practice, ICC Ukraine is likely to become only an information platform for ARMA, but it is clear that it will not deliver results.

Therefore, the rhetoric of the head of ARMA rather causes skepticism, because real market participants, as experts have repeatedly pointed out, refuse to participate in the agency's tenders due to insufficient information about assets and opaque rules.

Experts also previously noted that the system for selecting managers remains closed and opaque, and announcements of tenders often do not contain even basic information about the management object.

ARMA ignores auditors' findings: instead of eliminating deficiencies in the Register of Seized Assets, there will be a new design03.01.25, 16:14 • 239002 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Ukraine
