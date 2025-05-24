$41.500.00
"Mom, I'm alive": Ombudsman shared touching footage of the first call of a liberated defender to his family

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The soldier Dmytro, who had been in captivity for over a year, has finally returned home. The Ombudsman shared a touching video of the hero's first call to his family.

"Mom, I'm alive": Ombudsman shared touching footage of the first call of a liberated defender to his family

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets shared a video on social networks of the first call of the released defender to his relatives after captivity, writes UNN.

Details

"When your feet touch your native land, and in the earpiece - the voice of your mother. This is not just a moment - it is a whole eternity invested in the words: "Mom, I'm alive." Military Dmytro was in captivity for more than a year, his young son is waiting for him at home. Welcome home, Hero!" - the Ombudsman signed the video.

In the video, the Ukrainian defender says during the call: "Mom, I'm alive! I'll be home soon."

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the second stage of the large exchange with the Russian Federation in the format of "1000 for 1000" on May 24 - it was possible to return another 307 Ukrainian defenders, a total of 697 people in two days, May 25 is expected to continue.

All 307 defenders released on May 24 as part of the second day of the large exchange are men, representatives of the rank and file and sergeants, including 27 defenders of Mariupol, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Saturday. According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, the youngest released is 25 years old, the oldest is 61 years old.

"Some of our people have been in captivity since 2022, we continue to work on the next return," said Andriy Yermak, Head of the President's Office, on social networks. And he added: "Among those returned home are SBS drone operators."

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, among those released today are 21 servicemen from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system: 9 guardsmen and 12 border guards. Most of them were captured in the Donetsk direction.

"These are sensitive and emotional moments - when our defenders realize that they are back on their native land, when they hear the voices of their relatives, to whom they say: "I'm home," - the minister noted on social networks, sharing photos with the liberated soldiers.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
