12:08 AM
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Moldovans who drew graffiti with "coffins of French soldiers in Ukraine" to face trial in France - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

The trial of four Moldovan citizens will begin in Paris in February for graffiti depicting coffins and inscriptions about "French soldiers in Ukraine." They are accused of property damage and attempting to demoralize the French army, which could lead to five years in prison and a fine of up to €75,000.

Moldovans who drew graffiti with "coffins of French soldiers in Ukraine" to face trial in France - media

In Paris, a trial will begin in February against four men from Moldova who drew graffiti depicting coffins and inscriptions about "French soldiers in Ukraine." This was reported by Le Figaro, writes UNN.

Details

According to the French prosecutor's office, the men are accused of damaging property and attempting to demoralize the French army, which could have harmed national defense in peacetime. Such actions are punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to €75,000.

The detainees, aged 30 to 50, Moldovan citizens, acted from June 18 to 20, 2024. On the night of June 20, police caught two men at the crime scene: one was using a stencil to apply the inscription "Stop the death now!", while the other was monitoring the situation. 

French journalist killed by Russian drone strike in Donetsk region03.10.25, 20:31 • 7613 views

Similar graffiti appeared on the buildings of AFP, Le Figaro newspaper, and in other areas of Paris. The investigation established that the detainees received 100 euros for each drawing, and a third man, who determined the locations for the actions, was responsible for coordination.

The client was identified as 44-year-old Oleksandr Hryhorenko, a supporter of the pro-Russian SOR party, who had previously organized similar provocations in France.

France investigates death of its photojournalist in Ukraine as "war crime" - media06.10.25, 11:37 • 3009 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Donetsk Oblast
Paris
Ukraine
Moldova