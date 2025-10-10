In Paris, a trial will begin in February against four men from Moldova who drew graffiti depicting coffins and inscriptions about "French soldiers in Ukraine." This was reported by Le Figaro, writes UNN.

Details

According to the French prosecutor's office, the men are accused of damaging property and attempting to demoralize the French army, which could have harmed national defense in peacetime. Such actions are punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to €75,000.

The detainees, aged 30 to 50, Moldovan citizens, acted from June 18 to 20, 2024. On the night of June 20, police caught two men at the crime scene: one was using a stencil to apply the inscription "Stop the death now!", while the other was monitoring the situation.

Similar graffiti appeared on the buildings of AFP, Le Figaro newspaper, and in other areas of Paris. The investigation established that the detainees received 100 euros for each drawing, and a third man, who determined the locations for the actions, was responsible for coordination.

The client was identified as 44-year-old Oleksandr Hryhorenko, a supporter of the pro-Russian SOR party, who had previously organized similar provocations in France.

