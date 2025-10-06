France investigates death of its photojournalist in Ukraine as "war crime" - media

French photojournalist Anthony Lallican died in Donbas as a result of a drone attack, which prompted the French national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office to launch an investigation into a war crime. This was reported by Le Figaro, writes UNN.

The French prosecutor's office Pnat announced that the investigation into the death of journalist Anthony Lallican has been entrusted to the Central Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity and Hate Crimes. The investigation classifies the incident as a "war crime," which includes intentional attacks on civilians or those protected by international humanitarian law.

37-year-old Anthony Lallican worked in eastern Ukraine, alongside a unit of the 4th Ukrainian armored brigade near the city of Druzhkivka. Ukrainian journalist Heorhiy Ivanchenko, who was injured, was with him. The attack was carried out by an enemy FPV drone, and Lallican died despite the clearly visible inscription "PRESS" on his vest.

As a result of a targeted strike by an enemy FPV drone, French journalist Anthony Lallican died, and his colleague from Kyiv Independent Hryhoriy Ivanchenko was injured. Both were working in bulletproof vests with the inscription "PRESS."

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, expressed condolences to Lallican's family and friends. According to him, the journalist died from a Russian drone strike while performing his work at the front alongside Ukrainian defenders.