Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

France investigates death of its photojournalist in Ukraine as "war crime" - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1160 views

French photojournalist Anthony Lallican died in Donbas from a drone attack, which prompted the French prosecutor's office to open an investigation into a war crime.

France investigates death of its photojournalist in Ukraine as "war crime" - media

French photojournalist Anthony Lallican died in Donbas as a result of a drone attack, which prompted the French national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office to launch an investigation into a war crime. This was reported by Le Figaro, writes UNN.

Details

The French prosecutor's office Pnat announced that the investigation into the death of journalist Anthony Lallican has been entrusted to the Central Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity and Hate Crimes. The investigation classifies the incident as a "war crime," which includes intentional attacks on civilians or those protected by international humanitarian law.

Ukraine will make efforts to bring those responsible to justice: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the death of a French journalist

37-year-old Anthony Lallican worked in eastern Ukraine, alongside a unit of the 4th Ukrainian armored brigade near the city of Druzhkivka. Ukrainian journalist Heorhiy Ivanchenko, who was injured, was with him. The attack was carried out by an enemy FPV drone, and Lallican died despite the clearly visible inscription "PRESS" on his vest.

Recall

As a result of a targeted strike by an enemy FPV drone, French journalist Anthony Lallican died, and his colleague from Kyiv Independent Hryhoriy Ivanchenko was injured. Both were working in bulletproof vests with the inscription "PRESS."

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, expressed condolences to Lallican's family and friends. According to him, the journalist died from a Russian drone strike while performing his work at the front alongside Ukrainian defenders.

Stepan Haftko

