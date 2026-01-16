Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu stated that he would personally vote for unification with Romania, but as head of government, he is focused on implementing the will of the majority – the country's integration into the European Union. He said this while commenting on the issue of a possible referendum, as reported by NewsMaker, writes UNN.

Details

According to Munteanu, his personal convictions as a citizen lean towards unionism, but his status as prime minister obliges him to act within the strategic course chosen by the people.

"As a citizen, Alexandru Munteanu, I would vote for unification with Romania. But as Prime Minister of Moldova, I am obliged to fulfill the will of the majority of our country's citizens, who have already voted three times for Moldova's strategic goal – integration into the European Union." - noted the head of government.

He also emphasized that in the context of the war in neighboring Ukraine and regular incidents of drones falling near Moldova's borders, the number one priority for the state is to maintain peace and security.

Shared rhetoric with the president

Munteanu's statement came a few days after a similar address by President Maia Sandu. On January 11, in the British podcast "The Rest Is Politics," she also admitted that she would support unification with Romania in a referendum, as it is difficult for a small country to independently resist Russian aggression. At the same time, Sandu acknowledged that there is currently no majority in Moldovan society for such a step, so joining the EU remains a realistic goal.

Public and opposition reaction

The frankness of the country's top officials sparked a heated discussion in Moldova. Representatives of the pro-Russian opposition have already accused the country's leadership of "state treason" and are demanding the government's resignation.

