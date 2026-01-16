Moldovan Prime Minister expressed his opinion on the possible unification of his country with Romania, the opposition declares treason

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
05:32 AM • 760 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 9660 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 21077 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 27678 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 61363 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 72649 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 38071 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 34362 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 53408 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42742 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Czech President Pavel called for replacing sympathy for Ukraine with direct and clear supportVideoJanuary 15, 08:52 PM • 5532 views
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado met with Trump at the White HouseJanuary 15, 09:26 PM • 2370 views
US threatens decisive action against Iran at UN Security Council, while Russia is the only one to support Tehran12:11 AM • 2644 views
Oil prices sharply dropped: the market calmed down after the US abandoned a strike on Iran12:25 AM • 5772 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16Photo04:55 AM • 3458 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 16141 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 48636 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 61363 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 72649 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 62202 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Andriy Sybiha
Keir Starmer
Tim Walz
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
White House
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 11375 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 24006 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 45639 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 79333 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 70195 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Truth Social

Moldovan Prime Minister expressed his opinion on the possible unification of his country with Romania, the opposition declares treason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu stated that he would personally support unification with Romania, but as head of government, he is focused on EU integration. His statement drew accusations of treason from the opposition.

Moldovan Prime Minister expressed his opinion on the possible unification of his country with Romania, the opposition declares treason

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu stated that he would personally vote for unification with Romania, but as head of government, he is focused on implementing the will of the majority – the country's integration into the European Union. He said this while commenting on the issue of a possible referendum, as reported by NewsMaker, writes UNN.

Details

According to Munteanu, his personal convictions as a citizen lean towards unionism, but his status as prime minister obliges him to act within the strategic course chosen by the people.

"As a citizen, Alexandru Munteanu, I would vote for unification with Romania. But as Prime Minister of Moldova, I am obliged to fulfill the will of the majority of our country's citizens, who have already voted three times for Moldova's strategic goal – integration into the European Union."

- noted the head of government.

Bucharest is ready for unification with Moldova if Chisinau wishes so - Advisor to the President of Romania14.01.26, 02:09 • 14406 views

He also emphasized that in the context of the war in neighboring Ukraine and regular incidents of drones falling near Moldova's borders, the number one priority for the state is to maintain peace and security.

Shared rhetoric with the president

Munteanu's statement came a few days after a similar address by President Maia Sandu. On January 11, in the British podcast "The Rest Is Politics," she also admitted that she would support unification with Romania in a referendum, as it is difficult for a small country to independently resist Russian aggression. At the same time, Sandu acknowledged that there is currently no majority in Moldovan society for such a step, so joining the EU remains a realistic goal.

Public and opposition reaction

The frankness of the country's top officials sparked a heated discussion in Moldova. Representatives of the pro-Russian opposition have already accused the country's leadership of "state treason" and are demanding the government's resignation. 

Maia Sandu stated that she would support Moldova's unification with Romania if a referendum were held12.01.26, 21:28 • 5003 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Maia Sandu
European Union
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova