Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics

8.5 thousand convicts have been mobilized into the army. This process continues, and so far there is no decline in dynamics. Yevhen Pikalov, Deputy Minister of Justice, stated this to a journalist from UNN.

Mobilization of convicts in Ukraine

More than 8,000 former convicts have joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. When asked how this process is currently taking place and whether it has stopped, Pikalov replied: "No. Volunteers tend to run out. This trend was also observed at the beginning of the war. The same applies to correctional facilities. But this process continues, I don't see a decline in dynamics yet."

Pikalov noted that 8,500 convicts is the result of almost a year.

"The law was adopted in May last year, and the real process began in August," he said.

"This is a complex procedure, you need to go through the prosecutor's office, court, decision, VLK (military medical commission). Now a lot depends on the units. Convicts are already selective, they don't want to serve just anywhere. They already have certain demands," said Pikalov.

Pikalov noted that not all prisons in Ukraine are functioning.

"We have mothballed ones... The number of special contingents has significantly decreased. This is happening gradually. Taking into account the decriminalization of certain offenses, the 'Savchenko law.' Plus, with the start of Russian aggression in 2014, as of now, 34 institutions have been lost, a large part of which along with the contingent," Pikalov said.

He reminded that 8,500 convicts went to fight and were released from institutions.

"That is, the number of our special contingent is gradually decreasing. But the war will end someday, and we predict that the number will grow, so we cannot sell everything now. We are preserving them, maintaining them a little. We must understand that if there is a surge, and world history says that after any war there is a surge in crime, we must be ready for it," Pikalov said.

Addition

On May 8, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general a bill that will allow prisoners to be released from serving their sentences if they undergo military service. The second reading took into account norms according to which persons convicted of corruption and serious crimes will not be able to use conditional early release.

Subsequently, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law, which will allow prisoners to be released from serving their sentences if they undergo military service, on May 17, 2024.

People's Deputy Olena Shuliak stated that this decision makes it possible to mobilize more than 25 thousand convicts.

