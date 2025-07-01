$41.780.14
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2739 views

Deputy Minister of Justice Yevhen Pikalov reported that 8.5 thousand convicts have been mobilized into the army, and the process continues without a downturn. The law on the mobilization of convicts was adopted in May 2024, the actual process began in August, and the president signed it on May 17, 2024.

Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics

8.5 thousand convicts have been mobilized into the army. This process continues, and so far there is no decline in dynamics. Yevhen Pikalov, Deputy Minister of Justice, stated this to a journalist from UNN.

Mobilization of convicts in Ukraine

More than 8,000 former convicts have joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. When asked how this process is currently taking place and whether it has stopped, Pikalov replied: "No. Volunteers tend to run out. This trend was also observed at the beginning of the war. The same applies to correctional facilities. But this process continues, I don't see a decline in dynamics yet."

Pikalov noted that 8,500 convicts is the result of almost a year.

"The law was adopted in May last year, and the real process began in August," he said.

"This is a complex procedure, you need to go through the prosecutor's office, court, decision, VLK (military medical commission). Now a lot depends on the units. Convicts are already selective, they don't want to serve just anywhere. They already have certain demands," said Pikalov.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for registering convicts for military service14.01.25, 14:19 • 61280 views

The situation with prisons in Ukraine: after the war, there may be a surge in crime

Pikalov noted that not all prisons in Ukraine are functioning.

"We have mothballed ones... The number of special contingents has significantly decreased. This is happening gradually. Taking into account the decriminalization of certain offenses, the 'Savchenko law.' Plus, with the start of Russian aggression in 2014, as of now, 34 institutions have been lost, a large part of which along with the contingent," Pikalov said.

He reminded that 8,500 convicts went to fight and were released from institutions.

"That is, the number of our special contingent is gradually decreasing. But the war will end someday, and we predict that the number will grow, so we cannot sell everything now. We are preserving them, maintaining them a little. We must understand that if there is a surge, and world history says that after any war there is a surge in crime, we must be ready for it," Pikalov said.

Number of Ukrainian defenders who are probation clients increases in Ukraine – Ministry of Justice01.07.25, 16:05 • 631 view

Addition

On May 8, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general a bill that will allow prisoners to be released from serving their sentences if they undergo military service. The second reading took into account norms according to which persons convicted of corruption and serious crimes will not be able to use conditional early release. 

Subsequently, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law, which will allow prisoners to be released from serving their sentences if they undergo military service, on May 17, 2024.

People's Deputy Olena Shuliak stated that this decision makes it possible to mobilize more than 25 thousand convicts.

The task is to rehabilitate, to give new skills: The Ministry of Justice is working on preparing a bill on the penitentiary system01.07.25, 15:33 • 492 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
