The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for registering convicts for military service

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for registering convicts for military service, passing a military medical commission, and undergoing professional and psychological selection. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for registering convicts as conscripts and persons liable for military service, for passing a military medical commission, and for professional and psychological selection.

The list of territorial centers for recruitment and social support that carry out military registration of persons released on parole has been approved.

The document also defines the procedure for escorting persons released on parole from serving their sentence by the National Guard to the TCC, as well as relevant units of the Armed Forces to a specialized unit of a military unit to conclude a contract and perform military service.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada has passed in the second reading and in general a draft law that will allow to release prisoners from serving their sentences in case of military service. For the second reading, the lawmakers took into account the provisions that prevent people convicted of corruption and serious crimes from applying for early release.