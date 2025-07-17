Mobilization in Ukraine is proceeding according to plan – Shmyhal

In Ukraine, mobilization is proceeding according to plan. Many people are joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine today to defend the Motherland. This was stated by Denys Shmyhal, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada before his appointment as Minister of Defense, as reported by UNN.

Quality management in the army, trust in commanders and the leadership of our Armed Forces – this is the priority and the basis for people not being afraid to join the Armed Forces, and there will be no need for the forceful option of mobilization, which we sometimes hear about. In general, we hear about certain cases, but mobilization in Ukraine is proceeding according to plan, and many people are joining the Armed Forces today to defend their Motherland - Shmyhal stated.

He emphasized that the task of the Ministry of Defense is to do everything to ensure that people are provided for, and that the AFU system is oriented towards the Ukrainian soldier.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the final terms of military service, stated that defenders will return home when Ukraine defeats the enemy. He added that soldiers deserve quality rotations.

