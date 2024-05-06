Missile shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration, air defense forces shot down a missile over the Dnipropetrovs'k region.
Air defense shoots down a missile over Dnipropetrovs'k region. Our defenders are strong and powerful
