Enemy shelling damages power line in Dnipropetrovs'k region, no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
An attack by enemy kamikaze drones in Dnipropetrovs'k region damaged a high-voltage power line, but resulted in no civilian casualties.
A high-voltage power line was damaged as a result of an enemy attack in the Dnipro region, but there were no civilian casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, last night the occupiers attacked the Marhanets community with a kamikaze drone, and later sent two more drones to Chervonohryhorivska.
The latest attack damaged a high-voltage power line.
Fortunately, in both cases there were no casualties.
