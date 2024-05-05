Social and educational institutions damaged in Dnipropetrovs'k region as a result of hostile shelling

During the day, the Russian army attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region 7 times - the enemy used kamikaze drones and carried out artillery shelling. As a result, a social institution and two educational institutions were damaged in the district center, UNN reports with reference to the head of Dnipropetrovs'k region Serhiy Lysak.

Enemy artillery shelling and four uses of kamikaze drones. During the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol district 7 times. A social center and two educational institutions were damaged in the district center. Two multi-storey buildings and a private house were damaged. A couple of outbuildings and as many cars were damaged. - said the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA.

Damage to power lines is also indicated.

Power grids in the Pokrovske village community were also affected. No one was injured - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

On Tuesday evening, April 30, Russian troops shelled the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k region three times. They fired from heavy artillery and Grad systems. An 82-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy shelling, and there are destructions.