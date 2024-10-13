Missile defense base to be opened in northern Poland - Sikorsky
Kyiv • UNN
A missile shield base is to be opened in the Polish village of Redzikowo. According to Minister Sikorski, the base will be able to shoot down Russian missiles flying toward Poland.
In the coming weeks, an anti-missile shield base will be launched in the Polish village of Redzikowo. It will also shoot down Russian missiles flying at Poland. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, according to PAP, UNN reports.
In the coming weeks, we will open a missile defense base in Redzikove, near Putsk. This is a base that we have agreed on with the United States,
Sikorski emphasized that he had negotiated "so that air defense missiles could also shoot down Russian missiles flying at Poland, not just Iranian missiles flying at the United States.
Our opponents accused us of destroying the project of the base, while it already exists and will be inaugurated in the near future,
Recall
The Polish Foreign Minister believesthat the country has the right to shoot down Russian missiles in Ukrainian airspace if they threaten nuclear power plants. This is Sikorski's personal opinion; no official decisions have been made.