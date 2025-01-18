Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 10

As a result of the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, 10 people were injured, eight people were hospitalized, Zaporizhzhia RMA head Ivan Fedorov reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of injured has increased to 10. Two of the victims received medical assistance at the site of the missile strike. 8 people were hospitalized - they are between 28 and 69 years old. A 48-year-old woman is in serious condition - Fedorov wrote.

Addendum

According to the National Police, today, January 18, at 06:00, the occupiers carried out two missile strikes on one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. Initially, 8 injured were reported, two people were considered missing. Fires broke out on the territory of an industrial facility, residential buildings and vehicles were damaged.

The National Police showed the consequences of the Russia's attack.