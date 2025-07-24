Misappropriation of UAH 2.2 billion from "Ukrnafta" by Kolomoisky's entourage: ex-chairman of the board of PJSC "Carpathian Geophysical Works Management" to be prosecuted

Law enforcement officers have completed the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings against the former chairman of the board of PJSC "Carpathian Geophysical Works Management", who helped seize the company's funds with a state share of over UAH 2.2 billion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The prosecutors do not name the suspect, but judging by the case materials, it is about the former chairman of the board of PJSC "KUGR" - Volodymyr Kisel.

According to the investigation, the official played a key role in the implementation of a large-scale criminal scheme organized by oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, who in the past had actual control over PJSC "Ukrnafta", and acted according to the plan developed by him to seize funds.

According to the investigation, the organized group was created with the aim of seizing funds from participants in the joint investment activity agreement, including PJSC "Ukrnafta".

The total amount of damages caused as a result of the scheme exceeds UAH 2.2 billion, the prosecutor's office indicated.

Within the framework of this scheme, the chairman of the board of PJSC "Carpathian Geophysical Works Management", being an official, concluded knowingly fictitious contracts for geological-thematic and seismic exploration works. The works were not actually performed, but on the basis of forged acts, the enterprise received funds that were transferred to the accounts of a controlled structure. The collected materials indicate that these funds were managed by an organized group in the interests of its participants, including the initiator of the scheme - the OGP statement says.

The official was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 27, Part 5 of Art. 191 and Part 2 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely in the seizure of other people's property on an especially large scale, committed as a co-perpetrator as part of an organized group, as well as in official forgery that caused grave consequences.

Due to his evasion from the investigation, he was put on the international wanted list, and the materials of the pre-trial investigation against him were separated into a separate proceeding. Currently, the special pre-trial investigation has been completed. After the suspect's lawyers have familiarized themselves with the case materials, the indictment will be sent to court.

Recall

In June 2023, the SBU exposed oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky's business partner Mykhailo Kiperman for embezzling almost UAH 600 million from "Ukrtatnafta".

In May of this year, the former head of "Ukrtatnafta" Pavlo Ovcharenko was put on the international wanted list in a criminal case concerning the seizure of fuel worth UAH 5.8 billion.