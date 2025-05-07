A Miracle in Poltava Region: Odarka and Hrytsyk Have Their First Baby Stork

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 7548 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 12436 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
07:07 AM • 23412 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 30405 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 36377 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 81746 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 122219 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 84818 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 77344 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 79876 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
3m/s
53%
748 mm
Popular news

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

May 7, 01:44 AM • 47915 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 40865 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 40638 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 38857 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 16487 views
Publications

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 7548 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 12436 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 39337 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 75785 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 94814 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

India

Pakistan

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 44671 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 95059 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 92446 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 104058 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 51899 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

SpaceX Starship

Falcon 9

Unmanned aerial vehicle

A Miracle in Poltava Region: Odarka and Hrytsyk Have Their First Baby Stork

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3734 views

The first stork chick has appeared in the Pyriatyn National Park to a well-known pair. The chick was named by a viewer from the USA who made the largest donation to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A Miracle in Poltava Region: Odarka and Hrytsyk Have Their First Baby Stork

The famous Ukrainian stork couple Hrytsyk and Odarka have hatched the first of five stork chicks. This was reported by the Pyriatyn National Park, UNN reports.

Details

The event happened on May 6, at 23:16:55. Many people were waiting for his appearance, including several hundred viewers of the national park's YouTube channel.

The name for the chick was discussed the day before. But due to the large number of names voiced, the moderators announced a proposal: the viewer who makes the largest donation to the current collection for the Armed Forces of Ukraine will choose the name for the first stork chick.

As a result, a viewer from the USA made the largest transfer for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and chose an interesting name, suggesting to name the first stork chick Minnehaha.

This name, which comes from the Dakota language and means "laughing water" or "turbulent water". It became famous thanks to Henry Longfellow's poem "The Song of Hiawatha", where Minnehaha, the daughter of the Dakota chief, becomes Hiawatha's wife.

A waterfall in the American state of Minnesota has a similar name. It freezes in winter, creating spectacular ice formations.

Let us remind you

The stork Odarka from Poltava region was abandoned by her permanent partner, the bird Hrytsko. Despite this, she still laid five eggs from her new lover – Hrytsyk.

Hrytsyk and Odarka take turns sitting on the eggs in their "shift" and regularly ventilate the clutch, loosen the bedding and turn the eggs so that they warm up evenly.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society
Brent
$62.71
Bitcoin
$97,024.90
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.95
Золото
$3,390.59
Ethereum
$1,844.04