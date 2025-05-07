A Miracle in Poltava Region: Odarka and Hrytsyk Have Their First Baby Stork

The famous Ukrainian stork couple Hrytsyk and Odarka have hatched the first of five stork chicks. This was reported by the Pyriatyn National Park, UNN reports.

Details

The event happened on May 6, at 23:16:55. Many people were waiting for his appearance, including several hundred viewers of the national park's YouTube channel.

The name for the chick was discussed the day before. But due to the large number of names voiced, the moderators announced a proposal: the viewer who makes the largest donation to the current collection for the Armed Forces of Ukraine will choose the name for the first stork chick.

As a result, a viewer from the USA made the largest transfer for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and chose an interesting name, suggesting to name the first stork chick Minnehaha.

This name, which comes from the Dakota language and means "laughing water" or "turbulent water". It became famous thanks to Henry Longfellow's poem "The Song of Hiawatha", where Minnehaha, the daughter of the Dakota chief, becomes Hiawatha's wife.

A waterfall in the American state of Minnesota has a similar name. It freezes in winter, creating spectacular ice formations.

Let us remind you

The stork Odarka from Poltava region was abandoned by her permanent partner, the bird Hrytsko. Despite this, she still laid five eggs from her new lover – Hrytsyk.

Hrytsyk and Odarka take turns sitting on the eggs in their "shift" and regularly ventilate the clutch, loosen the bedding and turn the eggs so that they warm up evenly.