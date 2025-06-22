$41.690.00
Minus 1100 occupiers and 7 enemy cruise missiles per day: General Staff updates Russian losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1256 views

On June 21, Russian troops lost 1100 soldiers. The Defense Forces also destroyed 9 tanks and 7 enemy cruise missiles.

Minus 1100 occupiers and 7 enemy cruise missiles per day: General Staff updates Russian losses

On June 21, Russian troops lost 1,100 soldiers, 9 tanks, and 7 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.06.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1011490 (+1100) eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10964 (+9)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22867 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒ 29432 (+39)
          • MLRS ‒ 1421 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1188 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 416 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 337 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 41579 (+157)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3376 (+7)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 52734 (+117)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3920 (0)

                              Data is being clarified.

                              Recall

                              According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping advance" in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
