Hellish battles: 128 clashes on the front per day, the enemy throws all forces

Since the beginning of June 21, 128 combat engagements have occurred at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's summary.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched four missile strikes with 12 missiles and 54 airstrikes, dropping 80 guided aerial bombs.

They also used 1131 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 4431 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kurskyi directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 152 artillery shellings, including five from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian units contained six enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, and towards Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk direction, our warriors repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Zahryzove and Holubivka.

Twelve assault actions by the invaders were halted by Ukrainian soldiers near the settlements of Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Yampilivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, in the direction of Cherneshchyna, Olhivka, Novy Myr, Karpivka in the Lyman direction.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out 12 offensive actions in the Hryhorivka area and towards Serebrianka. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Bila Hora, Stupochky, and towards Predtechyne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders ten times today in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Yablunivka. The defense forces are steadfastly holding the line and repelled nine enemy attacks.

During the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 43 offensive actions. The activity of the Russian occupiers was recorded near the settlements of Myrne, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Nova Poltavka, Lysivka, Dachenkse, Shevchenko, Udachne, Horikhove, Kotliarivka, in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Poltavka, Shakhove, Oleksiivka. Four battles are currently ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Razine, Novoekonomichne, Sukhyi Yar.

Today in this direction, according to preliminary data, 222 occupiers have been neutralized, 126 of whom are irretrievable. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one tank, two drone antennas, two communication antennas, nine motorcycles, six vehicles, two satellite communication terminals, and 25 unmanned aerial vehicles. Furthermore, another tank, mortar, and one enemy gun were hit. - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled four attacks in the areas of Myrne, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy launched airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Novodarivka, Voskresenk, Novopil, Olhivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Novoandriivka and Kamianske. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Lobkove and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovia direction, enemy units unsuccessfully tried to advance twice.

Reminder

During the day on June 20, the Defense Forces eliminated at least 1060 Russian occupiers at the front. Also, 116 units of enemy automotive equipment and tanker trucks were destroyed.

