SBU drones repeatedly struck Russian oil production platforms in the Caspian Sea: production processes suspended

06:15 PM • 1070 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
05:00 PM • 3962 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
01:33 PM • 12270 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 18368 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 22423 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 33976 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 27665 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 22901 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 23019 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 24038 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Popular news
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - PoliticoDecember 12, 09:01 AM • 22834 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 19042 views
Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the cityDecember 12, 11:30 AM • 15185 views
Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVADecember 12, 12:07 PM • 21320 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 17425 views
Publications
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals05:56 PM • 1718 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 17625 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 71545 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 17625 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 19180 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 48942 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 43467 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 48262 views
SBU drones repeatedly struck Russian oil production platforms in the Caspian Sea: production processes suspended

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

According to preliminary information, SBU drones damaged critical equipment on both ice-resistant platforms, leading to the suspension of production processes.

SBU drones repeatedly struck Russian oil production platforms in the Caspian Sea: production processes suspended

Long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center successfully attacked the Filanovsky oil production platform for the second time this week. In addition, another platform, the Korchagin platform, was hit. Both facilities belong to the company "Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft" and operate in the Caspian Sea. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

According to preliminary information, SBU drones damaged critical equipment on both ice-resistant platforms, which led to the suspension of production processes.

The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored in the Russian Federation and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves are estimated at 129 million tons of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas.

The SBU continues its systematic work aimed at reducing revenues to the Russian budget from the oil and gas sector. The frequency, geography, and accuracy of the strikes are a signal to Russia that as long as its aggression continues, "cotton" will burn at all Russian facilities that work for the war 

- an informed source in the SBU reported.

Recall

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told the details of the operation in the Caspian Sea.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Technology
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine