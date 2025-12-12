SBU drones repeatedly struck Russian oil production platforms in the Caspian Sea: production processes suspended

Long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center successfully attacked the Filanovsky oil production platform for the second time this week. In addition, another platform, the Korchagin platform, was hit. Both facilities belong to the company "Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft" and operate in the Caspian Sea. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

According to preliminary information, SBU drones damaged critical equipment on both ice-resistant platforms, which led to the suspension of production processes.

The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored in the Russian Federation and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves are estimated at 129 million tons of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas.

The SBU continues its systematic work aimed at reducing revenues to the Russian budget from the oil and gas sector. The frequency, geography, and accuracy of the strikes are a signal to Russia that as long as its aggression continues, "cotton" will burn at all Russian facilities that work for the war - an informed source in the SBU reported.

